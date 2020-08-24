In the good old days….. August 24, 2020, 7:37 am Pictures of Okanagan Game Farm Brochure supplied by Brian Wilson, Okanagan Archives Trust Society
Comments
Terry Schafer says
It was a great place to bring roadkill deer instead of the landfill in more recent times
John P Hack says
I dont recall, but a 13 year old, something spit at me there, Lama, Camel, ??? dont recall, but do know I thought how RUDE, any Idea which beeaasty it was ??
Publisher: Lots of animals spit. Could have been a human ??
Robin Hopkins says
We visited several times in my childhood. I remember it as being super awesome, especially witnessing the interaction between fellow patrons and lion spray. Still makes me smile.
Fiona Wood says
Sad it had to close down. Was an interesting place.