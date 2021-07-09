In progress – Fairview Bridge repairs and upgrade

That Council accept the lowest bid at $358,516.50 (compression seal) from Seismic 2000 Construction LTD.; and That Staff be directed to begin negotiating specific items for the Fairview Bridge Rehabilitation project to potentially reduce costs;

The Fairview Road bridge was built in 1955 and is approximately 150 feet in length. It spans the Okanagan River with access to the Eastside Hike and Bike Greenway completed in 2015. The Fairview Road bridge connects downtown Oliver with the east side of Oliver.

In the mid 1950s, the Okanagan River was channelized, straightened, narrowed and diked. The river extends from Penticton to the north, where it arises from the south end of Okanagan Lake, flowing south to the Canada-U.S. border.