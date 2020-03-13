In perspective – Covid 19 deaths

,

Canada 1

UK 10

USA 41

 

Italy 234

Iran 514

China 3177

Facts here are accurate – they however do not report on every country or region in this world

 

 

 

 

Comments

  1. what about Europe, ie Italy?

    Publisher: Great question.

    Italy: 234

    Europe: you would have to define what countries you include – there are a lot in west, east, north and south blocks – when you find out Tiff you might want to inform the public.

    Reply

