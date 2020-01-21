In camera ? or just not in public ?

I can confirm that Cst. Fulcher was charged for one count of Indecent Act section 173(1)(b) Criminal Code, relating to an incident September 29 2018.

Cst. Ryan Fulcher is currently suspended with pay and his duty status is continuously assessed. An internal Code of Conduct investigation has been launched and a conduct hearing is scheduled for January 14, 2020 in Penticton.

S/S Janelle Shoihet

Senior Media Relations Officer

RCMP E Division Communication Services

***

Cst. Ryan Fulcher was assigned to the Federal Serious and Organized Crime unit at Osoyoos, which deals primarily with drug trafficking, money laundering and human smuggling in BC’s Southern Interior, and has members who work on specialized teams with counterparts from the U.S.

Fulcher is charged in criminal court as well – his next court appearance scheduled for July of 2020.

***

Cpl. Caroline Duval stated two days ago to local media – Fulcher faces two allegations under section 7.1 of the RCMP code of conduct that requires members to behave in a manner that is not likely to discredit the force.

Duval said the cancelled January hearing will be rescheduled, with no date confirmed at this time.

“That said, while subsection 45.1(2) of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police Act provides that hearings be held in public, it also provides that a conduct board may order that the hearing be held in camera.” Duval said, adding for this particular hearing the conduct board ruled that the conduct hearing be held in-camera.

“Therefore, we would like to advise you that the re-scheduled hearing will not be accessible to the public or the media,” Duval said.