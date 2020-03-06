IN BC 21 cases of COVID-19 in BC most on the lower mainland – four of those recovered, no deaths

Joint statement on new COVID-19

VICTORIA – Adrian Dix, Minister of Health, and Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.’s provincial health officer, have issued this statement regarding updates on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in British Columbia:

“We are announcing eight new cases of COVID-19 for a total of 21 cases in British Columbia. The individuals are in the Vancouver Coastal and Fraser Health regions and were confirmed positive based on BC Centre for Disease Control testing.

“Cases 14, 15, 16 and 17 are close contacts of case 10. They are a man in his 20s, a man in his 30s, a woman in her 50s and a woman in her 60s.

“Cases 18 and 19 are a woman in her 50s and a man in his 60s who reside in a single household. They recently returned from Iran.

“Case 20 is a woman in her 50s who frequently travels to Metro Vancouver from the Seattle, Wash. area. She is staying with family in the Fraser Health region.

“Case 21 is a woman in her 50s with no recent travel history who resides in the Fraser Health region.

“Four B.C. patients have now fully recovered and one patient remains in critical condition in care at hospital. The remaining individuals with COVID-19 are in isolation at home with support and monitoring from public health teams.