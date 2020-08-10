….in an English country garden…. August 10, 2020, 5:40 amScratch that……… Make that a well organized family garden Hungarian style Submitted by John and Anne Kiss
Comments
pat whalley says
Beautiful. I have recently returned from a trip to my eldest daughter, on the Island, she has a similar garden and I was treated to fresh salads and roasted fresh veggies every single day. The flavours were marvelous and it was a come-down to return to my one, lonely, patio tomato plant which is loaded with bright green tomatoes. When it eventually ripens I will have the yummy fruits coming out of my ears Meanwhile, I water, wait, watch and just dream of the yummy meals I enjoyed. Ooohh the joy of fresh grown veggies is truly a taste of summer.