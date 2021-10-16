In about three weeks

The United States is set to reopen its borders to fully vaccinated travellers by air, land or passenger ferry starting Nov. 8. Air travellers will need to show proof of vaccination on arrival in the U.S. but will still need to show a pre-departure negative COVID-19 test taken within three days of boarding their flight.

You won’t need a COVID-19 test to enter the United States when that country reopens its land border to all fully vaccinated travellers from Canada in November but you’ll still need a test to return to Canada.

The Canada Border Services Agency issued a statement Friday reminding travellers that existing COVID-19 border measures for travellers entering or returning to this country remain in place.

That means even fully vaccinated travellers must undergo a molecular COVID-19 test, which includes a PCR test, and submit mandatory information and digital proof of vaccination using the ArriveCAN app or website within 72 hours before arriving. Rapid tests will not be accepted.