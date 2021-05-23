IH Covid report

The number of people in hospital in the IH region has dropped dramatically
Hospitalizations in the Interior have remained above 20 since early April and peaking at 40.
Province-wide, 319 people are currently hospitalized, including 107 in ICU.
New COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and COVID-related deaths have all been dropping in B.C. in recent weeks as more and more people get their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
As of Friday, 2,744,020 dose of vaccine had been administered in B.C., including 421,328 in the Interior.
