If you fly WestJet – public health will be watching

A new WestJet policy to share passenger contact information:

“One of the most effective ways public health officials can help slow COVID-19 transmission in our communities is contact tracing.

“Throughout this pandemic, our contact tracers have had challenges reaching people who were exposed to the virus while flying – because of the limited information available on traditional flight manifests.

“While the federal government regulates the airline industry, WestJet representatives met with us to hear from us directly on how they could help.

“The decision they announced today – to collect names and contact information for each of their passengers at check-in and share it with public health if a COVID-19 case is identified on a flight – is something we discussed at that meeting and will help us immensely.

“As we continue our restart in B.C., it becomes more important to be able to connect with people and ensure those who may have been exposed to a person identified as having COVID-19 are aware of their risk. In air travel, it is still a relatively low risk, but it is a risk that we would prefer to be able to notify people of in an efficient way.

Dr. Bonnie Henry, Chief Medical Officer

Adrian Dix, Minister of Health