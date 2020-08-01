Newly released crash reports by ICBC give insight to the most frequented areas for motor-vehicle accidents, broken down by city.

In total, there were 4,547 crashes in Penticton, Oliver, Summerland, Princeton, Osoyoos, Keremeos, Okanagan Falls, Kaleden and Cawston, in 2019.

In Oliver, there were 502 motor-vehicle incidents last year. Of these, 439 were property damage only, while 63 resulted in either injury or fatality. The five roadways with the most incidents were:

Highway 97 – 146

Main Street – 81

McKinney Road – 29

Fairview Road – 21

Tucelnuit Drive – 16

Black Sage Road – 14