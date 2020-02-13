“I am tough on crime”….. says new top cop

Arrived….. a new Police Chief to serve as leader for all South Okanagan-Similkameen RCMP detachments – from Princeton/Keremeos to Summerland south to Osoyoos.
Welcome Brian Hunter – a 26 year veteran of the force – the latest in a string of Superintendents and Inspectors who have administered 6 detachments, a traffic division and all the general investigative and drug teams.
Superintendent Hunter said Penticton’s crime problem is fueled by addiction and complex mental health issues.
“Penticton certainly has a lot of property crime, one of the highest per capita in the province, so my job is twofold: To actively investigate those crimes, identify our chronic offenders, and hold them to account through the court system,” he said.
“No one is saying just because it’s an addiction, just because there’s mental health issues, we’re not going to deal with it.
“We need to support that frontline, which also comes with a crime reduction strategy, and identifying those chronic offenders and holding them to account,” Hunter said.
Hunter added he will support regional commanders in their staffing requests, if evidence warrants it. Oliver RCMP detachment has requested two additional police officers to handle an increase in files, in part, due to the opening of the Okanagan Correctional Centre (OCC).
With files from Global Okanagan
Comments
Pat Hampson says
Sadly, sentencing is based on standards of jurisprudence made by the Federal Government. What we need is MPs who can convince bleeding hearts in Ottawa that some people just don’t miraculously change from bad to good just because they get treated for some psychological malady.
Those are the ones who should be locked up for a long time not a laughable 20 years with time reduced for good behavior.
Psychopaths can demonstrate good behavior, get released and repeat their old patterns.
Publisher: I like your first thought and agree with it – criminal law is made in Ottawa and left to the provinces to “try”. It needs better definition and sentencing guidelines.
Your second idea seems a bit warped. Most of the local criminals involved in theft abd b and e’s have minor mental disorders and should be on a treatment plan, drug addicts etc. I would think that less than 5% of those that go through the courts locally are sociopaths or worse psychopaths and yes that type of MI is very sneaky and dangerous behavior to deal with.
Lee Ann Wilson says
Well, good news on crime in the Penticton area… It’s a given the crime is infested with chronic drug induced actions… Is there going to be options/mandatories to rehabilitate the “disease” of drug addiction when they are incarcerated??? If not it’s going to be a rotating hotel for the afflicted. I hope there is assistance for the problem. It’s not just about tough love!
Ray Odland says
“I am tough on crime” That is great to hear – now all you have to do is convince out judges and courts to be tough also! Welcome as the new chief.