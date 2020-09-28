Hwy 97 open at Peachland after motorcyclist death

Motor vehicle collision on Highway 97 – Fatal collision
On Sunday – September 27, 2020 just after 12:10 p.m. the West Kelowna RCMP responded to a report of a motor vehicle collision between a pickup truck and a motorcycle on Highway 97 at Hardy Street, Peachland.
When police officers arrived, the BC Ambulance Service and the local Fire Department were already on scene treating a motorcyclist suffering from serious injuries.
The male driver succumbed to his injuries at the scene.
The collision resulted in on and off closures throughout the day as a traffic analyst attended the scene to aid in the investigation. The events leading up to the crash are still under investigation and few details can been released.
Currently, the scene has been cleared and the highway has been re-opened.
Comments
Carolyn Tipler says
Good advise indeed. Did not see the accident but did see the pick up truck being towed away, but no idea who was travelling in what direction. It is very sad and had the sinking feeling there was a fatality as the road was closed for so long.
Tanya Martin says
Please take the time for a 3 second shoulder check, and then take the time for another one. It is 6 seconds out of your day, and maybe a motorcycle rider will live another day. This is so avoidable. Please drive carefully.