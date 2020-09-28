Hwy 97 open at Peachland after motorcyclist death

Motor vehicle collision on Highway 97 – Fatal collision

On Sunday – September 27, 2020 just after 12:10 p.m. the West Kelowna RCMP responded to a report of a motor vehicle collision between a pickup truck and a motorcycle on Highway 97 at Hardy Street, Peachland.

When police officers arrived, the BC Ambulance Service and the local Fire Department were already on scene treating a motorcyclist suffering from serious injuries.

The male driver succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

The collision resulted in on and off closures throughout the day as a traffic analyst attended the scene to aid in the investigation. The events leading up to the crash are still under investigation and few details can been released.

Currently, the scene has been cleared and the highway has been re-opened.