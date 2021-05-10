How old is Fairview Bridge — almost 66

BACKGROUND:

Staff have working with two different Engineering companies, over the last three years, to get

more maintenance and improvement details to start rehabilitating Fairview vehicle bridge.

Bridges are expensive structures and properly maintaining them will make them last longer into

the future. The Fairview bridge was inherited by the Town from the Ministry of Transportation

in 2003 and is rated in fair condition overall and still operable for many years. The Town hired

Associated Engineering (2020) to do a final assessment and prepare bid tender package for

some major rehabilitation in 2021 which was tendered on March 31 and closed on April 29,

2021.

The work that was scheduled to be done:

• rehabilitation of the top 1m of the steel girders which includes; removal and capturing

loose lead coatings, hazardous removal, work required to be done a permitted ‘fish

window’, joint sealant, traffic control and re-painting.

• Repairing some delaminated areas of concrete deck surface of bridge.

• Staff also presented two options for pricing in regards to the joint seals (compression or

pourable).

After receiving these bids and having Associated Engineering review the tenders, Staff

discussed options which are being put forward to Council for consideration. It’s unfortunate

that the lowest bid came in at $90,016.50 higher than our current budget, which does not take

into account our fixed and future engineering costs of approximately $35,000. Some of the unit

costs for particular items came much higher than anticipated for the project.

We have attached Associated Engineering’s report which outlines the costs and options of this

project.

CAO Cathy Cowan COMMENTS:

This project has been on the 5 year Capital Plan and been delayed, Council could delay it again, however the costs going forward could increase beyond what was submitted through this tender process.

: