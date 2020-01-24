Housing Report for Oliver – published

NUMBER OF NEW UNITS REQUIRED

To meet basic housing demand, an additional 187 units, with at least 500 additional bedrooms could be required by 2025. The number of units required to meet anticipated housing needs was calculated by applying projected growth rates to baseline housing numbers from the 2016 census.

The Town of Oliver is already partway towards achieving these targets. According to building permit data, the net housing gain between 2016 and 2018 was 59 units. An additional 46 affordable units will be constructed as part of the M’akola affordable housing development announced in 2019. This new construction will help make substantial progress towards meeting housing demand.

Broken down into tenure type, an additional 109 rental and 74 owner housing units could be required over the next 5 years.

The number of renter households grew substantially (22%) between 2006 and 2016. This trend is expected to continue and is reflected in the growing demand for rental housing.

