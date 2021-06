Prepare

Cuddle Up with you A/C in the hottest part of the day

Open you windows at night

Use a fan to cool you down

Swim if you can, take a cold shower to really cool the body, run through your sprinklers – fun at age 70

Use Sun Screen

Drink lots of fluids – preferably water, iced tea, juices – avoid alcohol

Think about the dogs and the cats, the kids and the seniors

Slow down – we shall get through this