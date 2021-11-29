Hope to Princeton Hwy NOW open

TRAFFIC ADVISORY

Highways 3 and 99 reopen to essential traffic

VICTORIA – Following assessments and cleanup from the latest storm, the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure reopened Highway 3 and Highway 99 on Monday afternoon, Nov. 29, 2021.

Highway 3 between Hope and Princeton is open for essential travel only. Due to ongoing cleanup and repairs, drivers can expect delays on this section of Highway 3.

Highway 99 between Pemberton and Lillooet is open for essential travel only. Vehicle weight restrictions are also in place. Only vehicles with a licensed gross vehicle weight under 14,500 kilograms are permitted on this section of Highway 99.