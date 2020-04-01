Hoax investigated by police as a criminal act

Osoyoos RCMP investigate alarming online social media post believed to be hoax

On March 31, 2020 Osoyoos residents raised concerns with their local RCMP over an online social media post which claims that individuals will be canvassing door to door in the community to seek households willing to take in seasonal workers. RCMP share the general public’s concern over such a claim, especially amidst the COVID-19 public health emergency declared by the provincial government, which has led to orders surrounding social and physical distancing from the Provincial Public Health Officer (PHO).

Osoyoos RCMP has initiated a criminal investigation into this matter. Police have discussed their concerns with the individual they believe to be responsible for creating the online post, who reports that it was intended to be an April Fools prank. Investigators have urged the individual to remove their online post, and ask the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious or criminal activity to police.

RCMP continue their investigation into this matter and encourage anyone with additional information to come forward to speak with police.

Sergeant Jason BAYDA