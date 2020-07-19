History – Oliver Curling Club

The two most significant things to happen were the insulation (1980) and subsequent painting (1984) of the ice shed ceiling with fire retardant paint. Previously the ceiling was just truss rafters with nothing in them. Volunteer club members rolled scaffolding on plywood sheets over the sand floor with a crew of volunteers working to install the ceiling. A Gyproc firewall was installed between the lounge area and the ice surface area. It took almost a month for volunteers working evenings and weekends to complete the job. In 1981, volunteers installed insulation on the walls of the ice shed immediately after the curling season ended. Neil Seidler of Seidler Construction was then hired to install the present panelling (over the insulation) that is on the walls. A year later volunteers from the club painted the panelling.

The club’s second Eight ender was scored by June James, Leonie Soder, Ida Szmata and Jackie Kilgour in 1982.

In 1985 the Jodie Sutton team, Teresa Ziebart, Dawn Rubner and Chris Thompson won the Provincial High School Girls Championship. Jodie Sutton repeated this in 1986 with Julie Sutton, Dawn Rubner, and Michelle Surovy. The same year Jodie Sutton also won the Provincial Junior Ladies Championship with Julie Sutton, Dawn Rubner, and Chris Thompson. The Provincial Senior Ladies Championship was won by Pearl Quintal and her team comprised of Mary Skaros, Leonie Soder and June James. The 1987 Junior Girls Provincial Championships again was won by Julie Sutton and her team Judy Wood, Susan Auty and Marla Geiger.

1988

Canadian Junior Women Champions Julie Sutton, Judy Wood, Susan Auty, Marla Geiger

1989

Scott Tournament of Hearts Julie Sutton, Pat Sanders, Georgina Hawkes, Melissa Soligo

1990

Senior Mens Zone George Hagel, Bob Bourgeault, Murray Soder, Doug Weeks

History summary submitted by Joanne Smith

Picture – thanks to Oliver Chronicle