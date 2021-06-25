High profile offender arrested in Oliver

A loaded nine-millimetre handgun and what Mounties described as a “large quantity” of drugs were allegedly found in the possession of a prolific offender arrested Tuesday in Oliver.

The take-down was initiated after members of the Penticton RCMP Street Enforcement Unit and the RCMP Federal Serious and Organized Crime Unit saw the 34-year-old suspect, whose driver’s licence was suspended, behind the wheel of a vehicle.

“Police witnessed the man drive at a high rate of speed in a dangerous manner that posed significant risk to the public. After seeing the police, the man exited the vehicle and fled through a quiet residential area in the east side of Oliver, where he was subsequently found hiding and arrested,” said Penticton RCMP Staff Sgt. Bob Vatamaniuck in a press release.

“This investigation was an excellent example of a co-ordinated effort exercised by police officers from multiple jurisdictions to safely arrest a high-profile repeat offender. It is very concerning when these offenders are in possession of loaded firearms while actively committing crimes and fleeing from the police. These actions and firearms pose significant risk both real and potential to innocent bystanders and our officers.”

Samuel Prescott-Perreault has since been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, flight from police, possession of a restricted weapon, driving while disqualified and two counts of possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking. He’s behind bars pending a bail hearing July 7.

Prescott-Perreault, who was arrested while on bail for a gun charge that goes to trial July 23, has a lengthy criminal record filled with drug and weapons charges.