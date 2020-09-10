Hey buddy- do u have enuff money for this?

B.C. will spend $1.6 billion and hire 7,000 health-care workers in a bid to prevent a combination of COVID-19 and influenza from straining its health-care system this fall and winter
A key part of the strategy, announced by Premier John Horgan, Health Minister Adrian Dix and Dr. Bonnie Henry, the provincial health officer
It reduces the usual demand for hospital beds by reducing seasonal flu cases, while boosting hospital surge capacity if there is a sudden influx of patients.
The plan will inject $1.6 billion into the health-care system and involve the hiring and training of 7,000 health-care workers. It aims to avoid a scenario where surgeries must be widely delayed, as the province did in the spring as part of its emergency response to the pandemic.
It will also be launching a major vaccination campaign against influenza, with the goal of vaccinating nearly two million people, compared to the yearly average of around 1.4 million.
“Our pandemic plan has been working,” said Horgan. “We need to accelerate. We need to up our game.”
Robin Hopkins says
Really don’t know where they are going to find 7000 employees. 2000 are slated for long-term care, and due to privatization and its ensuing poor working conditions and crappy pay, nobody has been taking the education towards a career. Are more TFWs on the way to skirt around increasing wages and ameliorating work conditions?
Now would be the time to send the private owners packing instead of causing them to be further entrenched in a system where shareholders and profit are the focus, not residents.
Pat Hampson says
Refusing to be vaccinated is a contributor to the necessity of the $1.6 Billion which will assist in reducing the patient load for our health care system.
Yes I do recognize there are reasons why people refuse to be vaccinated, however if they become infected and pass their infection to a young or elderly person with a compromised immune system, or anyone who dies as a result; then their refusal to vaccinate constitutes reckless disregard for health, human life and/or our economy.
Call me whatever you wish but please don’t lecture me on ‘personal rights…etc.,’ I’ve heard most of the arguments and none impress me in the context of health and welfare
