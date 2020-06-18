Heritage buildings need up keep – the work continues

The windows work is part of the ongoing Museum windows restoration project the ODHS is completing. Gerry Plante’s Carpentry Ltd. of Oliver is completing the sanding, repainting, weather-stripping, and repair of all of our original 1924 wood-frame windows to make the building more energy-efficient and to better preserve these original building elements for the future.

The project is being generously supported by $20,000 of funding from Heritage BC’s Heritage Legacy Fund which was awarded to us last year, as well as part of a bequest from the late Carolyn Cope. The work should be completed by late fall.

Julianna Weisgarber

Executive Director

Oliver and District Heritage Society