Help wanted – Mike’s Auto

,

Mike’s Auto
250-498-7457

Requires a mechanically inclined individual interested in a career in the automotive industry

Duties would include: removing/replacing auto body parts, auto glass installations and repairs, tow truck operations and other misc. duties

In-house and external training will be provided

Apprenticeship opportunities are available

Please send resume to mike@mikesauto.ca 

or call Mike at 250-498-7457 for an interview appointment

Who you going to call – Mike’s Auto

6886 Highway #97
Oliver, B.C.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*