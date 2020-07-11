Help wanted – Mike’s Auto

Mike’s Auto
250-498-7457
Requires a mechanically inclined individual interested in a career in the automotive industry
Duties would include: removing/replacing auto body parts, auto glass installations and repairs, tow truck operations and other misc. duties
In-house and external training will be provided
Apprenticeship opportunities are available
Please send resume to mike@mikesauto.ca
or call Mike at 250-498-7457 for an interview appointment
Who you going to call – Mike’s Auto
6886 Highway #97
Oliver, B.C.
