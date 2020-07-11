Help wanted – Mike’s Auto

Mike’s Auto

250-498-7457

Requires a mechanically inclined individual interested in a career in the automotive industry

Duties would include: removing/replacing auto body parts, auto glass installations and repairs, tow truck operations and other misc. duties

In-house and external training will be provided

Apprenticeship opportunities are available

Please send resume to mike@mikesauto.ca

or call Mike at 250-498-7457 for an interview appointment

6886 Highway #97

Oliver, B.C.