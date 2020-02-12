Help identify man – in suspicious event

Oliver RCMP are investigating a suspicious occurrence where a man stopped his vehicle and asked 3 young children if they would like to see his puppy.

The incident occurred on the morning of February 12 on Harmony Crescent in Oliver. A parent was watching the children who were on the road waiting for their school bus when a man in a grey 4 door car, possibly a 2000 era model year, stopped and spoke to the children. The parent hollered at the children and the man drove away.

He is described as a Caucasian man, approximately 50 years old with grey hair.

Oliver RCMP are canvassing the neighbourhood and would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed this man and vehicle and would also like to speak to anyone who has video surveillance cameras in the area. Police would also like to speak to the man to learn of his intentions.

Although the matter may have been innocent, out of an abundance of caution we would recommend parents speak to their children about ‘stranger danger’, and provide them avenues of who they can go to if they ever feel scared or threatened , said Sgt Jason Bayda.

If you have any information about this incident please call the Oliver RCMP at 250-498-3422 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).