Hello – Interior Health – ” I am sorry we do not know what we are doing”

Where to get the jab:
Oliver Legion?
Oliver Curling Club?
SO Health Unit on Spillway?
Tim Horton’s?
A and W?
Am I cynical? – you betcha !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
The reason many are not taking this whole whole concept seriously is the cavalier approach of OVER paid bureaucrats. Time to bring out our pots and pans to celebrate the first day of summer.
Please take note Roly.
Comments
Bonnie Dancey says
After you have registered, you will get a text email or phone call saying you can now book your appointment. The link to book you appointment is in the text or email sent to you, If you do not have access to a computer you can call 1-833-838-2323 to register and/or book your appointment. You can only book your appointment once you get the OK. The booking agent will tell you when and where to go to get your vaccination.
Carolyn Tipler says
My only conclusion regarding the location of the clinic is that IH do not want any drop ins. You don’t find out where you are going until you book an appointment! No longer the Legion in Oliver, now at the Curling Club.
Helene Godin says
Jif you go to the BC Gov website about vaccination, it is very easy to first register. Then you get an email or a text with a link. There is a drop down menu where you chose your town and then another one to book your appointment. You can find out were the clinic is there too. Very easy and efficient.
Publisher: I looked for a long time touching on just about every site of BC Gov and IH – with no results.
I am, I think a good researcher. – Should the people of our area have to be researchers to find a simple link to important information?
Barbara Burns says
I read the information that covid shot was at curling rink. Just showed up on one of my feeds. Also had the information re booking. Didn’t have to go and do a search for the information. Lucky me eh!