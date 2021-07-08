Helicopter falls from sky at Checkmate Winery

No one hurt

Some concern about fuel – not known what type of chopper or the number of people on board.

EMS took all involved to a local hospital for observation

Oliver Fire Department attended but most units have returned to quarters.

The Oliver Fire Dept. responded to a Helicopter Incident on road 13 outside Oliver this afternoon, 4 Oliver units responded with RCMP and BCEHS. The occupants of the helicopter were self extricated from the crash and were assessed, treated and transported by BCEHS.

The scene will be closed off to bystanders until an investigation by RCMP and Transport Safety Authorities. People are asked to avoid the area until further notice.