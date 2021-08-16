Heightened Fire Activity – jumping containment guards near Baldy Mtn.

As of 20:00 hours on August 15, this incident is experiencing heightened fire activity on the north eastern front due to gusting winds up to 60 km/hr. The fire has jumped containment guards at the western base of Mount Baldy and is currently burning upslope to the top of the mountain with Rank 5 fire being observed. The fire is also active on the north, airtankers have laid retardant lines to prevent spread of fire into the drainage to the north.

Structure protection crews have setup sprinklers within the Mt. Baldy resort area and will remain onsite with RCMP personnel overnight tonight for structure protection.

As always, the safety of firefighters and personnel on location is the first concern for the BC Wildfire Service. Strong winds will create extreme fire and the forecast peak of the winds for this fire is due this evening, with calmer winds expected by midnight.

A mobile task force of structural protection crews and engines will continue to patrol to protect assets along McKinney Rd, near Mount Baldy and in other areas of the fire and will be patrolling both day and night in anticipation of the frontal system that is predicted to pass through in the coming days. This task force will also action hotspots that are found during patrols. These engines may also be used to supply water to fire line crews where possible. Structural protection assessments were recently reviewed and updated in the Mount Baldy.