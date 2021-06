40 plus Celsius on the weekend

in English that is 100 plus F

Tune up the air conditioner

Stay inside 11 am to 4 pm

Seal the house – no windows open and all blinds closed

Drink lots of water, wear light clothing

Be power smart – watch you inside home temp – should be 10 degrees less than outside temperature.

Oh and run through the sprinklers when you want an -at home- experience – or head to the lakes and pools.

Vit D is important but burnt skin and heat stroke not good