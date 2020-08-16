Heat Warning in effect

FOR

North, Central and South Okanagan areas

Temperatures reaching 40 degrees Celsius combined with overnight lows near 18 degrees Celsius are expected for the next 2 days.

A ridge of high pressure has been building over southern BC this weekend with temperatures peaking today then gradually declining as the week progresses.

Today will be the hottest day with maximum temperatures reaching the mid- to upper-30s, likely hitting 40 at Lytton.

Overnight temperatures will only cool to the upper teens, and may in fact stay above 20.

High temperatures on Monday will be two or three degrees cooler than today’s highs.

Highs will reach the mid 30s again on Tuesday, but there should be some relief Monday night which will be cooler than tonight.