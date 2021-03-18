Heard the siren?

Wednesday night

RD 18

Single car accident

Police, EMS and Oliver Fire respond

No fire, no extrication required

Roadway cleared of debris

Back to the barn… back to bed

Comments

  1. Jack, it is great that you are always on hand to keep us up to date with all the happenings around town.

    Even greater to know that you get out of your warm bed to go to the point if interest to get the facts of the story.

    We are a lucky little town to have ODN

    Publisher: The Equinox is not licensed yet in my name, My lil scooter is squealing – but with the help of the Fire Chief, my virtual drone, my radio I can hit the high points as all other Oliver reporters live in Penticton.

    Reply

