Health Alert – Interior Health (ih)

UPDATE on ih numbers:
- ih is reporting 47 new cases overnight, for a total of 1,538.
- 399 cases are active and on isolation
- 10 people are in hospital.
- 1 of the 10 is in ICU.
- Total number of deaths in ih remains at three.
- As of today, Interior Health (ih) has confirmed 29 cases in the Revelstoke region associated with a current COVID-19 cluster there
- Cases at this time have an average age in the low 30′[s. Additional cases are not unexpected as the public health investigation continues.
- Interior Health (ih) would also remind people to limit all non-essential travel. This means, sticking to your own communities, skiing at your own ski hill, only going to restaurants with your family bubble, as well as following all other public health safety precautions.
