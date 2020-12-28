Headline – almost 15T dead from Covid 19 in Canada

A couple of questions:

What is the annual death rate 2015-2019 prior to Covid 19 ?

How many people, on average, die of the influenza variants each year ?

How many people in Canada die of natural causes – old age etc. ?

What are the numbers of people who die of so many others things – cancer, stroke, Cardiac Arrest, diabetes, and a million other diseases we rarely hear about ??

You are right – we really do not care about these figures. Do we?

Beat the pans, support the workers. Get into the game.

Is it not so much more fun being a follower and not a analyzer ??

My thought for the day –

Why are the homeless living on the cold streets – not dieing ?

Why are the well housed super heated seniors dieing ?

