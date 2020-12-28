Headline – almost 15T dead from Covid 19 in Canada

A couple of questions:
What is the annual death rate 2015-2019 prior to Covid 19 ?
How many people, on average, die of the influenza variants each year ?
How many people in Canada die of natural causes – old age etc. ?
What are the numbers of people who die of so many others things – cancer, stroke, Cardiac Arrest, diabetes, and a million other diseases we rarely hear about ??
You are right – we really do not care about these figures. Do we?
Beat the pans, support the workers. Get into the game.
Is it not so much more fun being a follower and not a analyzer ??
My thought for the day –
Why are the homeless living on the cold streets – not dieing ?
Why are the well housed super heated seniors dieing ?
Comments
Pedro Huerta says
Those Stats are easily available. And show the increase and true pictures as to the issues our health folks list as cause of death, Lets hope we don’t get this a political issue as to the South of us, lives are more important than “Its my rights..” Sadly we will see way to many emtpy beds and hurting families before this is over, look at the issues in our Assisted Living facility in Oliver, just because we got complacent ?? , Research New Zealand and see what worked as compared to the “Its my Rights” Countries.