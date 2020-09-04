Have a great long week end in the bush….

BC Covid-19 report

“121 new cases for a total of 6,162 cases in British Columbia

There are 1,233 active cases of COVID-19 in the province,

2,792 people who are under active public health monitoring as a result of identified exposure to known cases, and

4,706 people who tested positive have recovered.

“Currently, 31 individuals are hospitalized with COVID-19. The remaining people with COVID-19 are recovering at home in self-isolation.

“Since the start of the pandemic, there have been

2,077 cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Coastal Health region,

3,201 in the Fraser Health region,

180 in the Island Health region,

451 in the Interior Health region,

174 in the Northern Health region and

79 cases of people who reside outside of Canada.”

One(1) new COVID-19 related death, for a total of 211 deaths in British Columbia.

There has been one new assisted-living facility outbreak at KinVillage in the Fraser Health region. In total, 10 long-term care or assisted-living facilities and two acute-care facilities have active outbreaks.

No new community outbreaks.”

Adrian Dix

Dr. Bonnie Henry