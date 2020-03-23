Happy Hour – the new normal

March 23, 2020, 7:30 am
Submitted by Sandra Doerksen at Country Pines
Gale KLECKNER says
March 23, 2020 at 7:42 am
This is what it is all about -for now!! We can still visit! Looks like everybody had a good time. Let’s try to get this message out to everybody. Cheers!!!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment
Name (First and last required)*
Email*
Comments
Gale KLECKNER says
This is what it is all about -for now!! We can still visit! Looks like everybody had a good time. Let’s try to get this message out to everybody. Cheers!!!