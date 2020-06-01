Hail,rain, winds, thunder – all possible tonight

Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.

Strong thunderstorms will develop over Fraser Canyon north, South Thompson, Nicola and Similkameen this afternoon. Heavy downpours and strong wind gusts are possible with these thunderstorms.

Strong thunderstorms will develop over Okanagan, Shuswap, Boundary region, West Kootenay and Arrow Slocan this evening with possible heavy downpours, very strong wind gusts and large hail.

Fast-moving water across a road can sweep a vehicle away. Large hail can damage property and cause injury. Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles. Intense lightning is likely with any thunderstorm that develops. Heavy downpours are likely to cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.

Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall.