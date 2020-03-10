Grow Oliver sees a bright future for town

By ROY WOOD

The search continues for the magic bullet that will transform Oliver from a quiet, pleasant rural community into someplace more vibrant, with a bustling downtown and a thriving tourism industry.

The latest attempt is something called Grow Oliver, a project funded by the provincial Rural Dividend Fund. Its “Draft Economic Development Strategy” was presented in very broad strokes to a council committee Monday afternoon.

John Ingram and Jordan Konyk of EcoPlan Consulting urged council members to read the more-than-100-page document and offer feedback. Then in a few weeks the consultants will come back with a final version of the strategy.

The laudable objectives, which sound reminiscent of renewal projects of the past, include:

Create an attractive and vibrant downtown;

Support and grow local businesses;

Attract investment and jobs;

Create local benefits and regional tourism;

Encourage affordable housing and commercial spaces;

Foster a robust and resilient local economy;

Promote innovation and a green local economy; and

Strengthen relationships with regional partners.

The draft strategy is broad in sweep and scope, and includes short, medium and long-term objectives, from establishing local committees and regional relationships, integrating town assets and broadening the stakeholder base to include pretty much everyone in Oliver.

The so-called “Quick Start” phase covers the first 12 months and includes:

Creating a Grow Oliver Committee. Council seemed to agree this would be some expanded version of the current Downtown Action Plan Committee;

Designating a Grow Oliver Coordinator, someone who would “move the strategy forward” and be its champion, likely part-time at first;

Develop a relationship with the Osoyoos Indian Band; and

Create an Oliver Tourism Brochure.

The “Foundation” phase covers 12-24 months:

Downtown Oliver development feasibility study;

A beautification and “Wayfinding” project;

Festival of the Grape Centre feasibility study; and

A “Partner in Parks” program, including how to take advantage of the South Okanagan National Park Reserve.

Actions over the longer term, two years and beyond, include:

A buy-local campaign;

New childcare opportunities;

Development of the airport;

Better transit mobility;

Shoulder season tourism events; and

Encouraging cycle tourism.

Council considered a motion to have staff look at the feasibility of creating a Grow Oliver coordinator, but decided to wait at least until the final strategy is presented and accepted.