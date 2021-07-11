Grow Oliver – grant awarded for action plan for downtown

Local Economic Development Strategy, involves the creation of a Downtown Beautification and Wayfinding Program.

With that in mind, Staff applied for a $15,000 grant to BC’s Building Economic Development Capacity- Small Scale Project to develop an action plan for downtown beautification and wayfinding.

In May, Staff were notified that the grant application was successful.

Eco Plan has been retained to conduct this work within the grant application budget provided. This work will include a project launch with a public survey, two workshops with the downtown advisory committee, a community pop-up event and feedback from Council prior to final completion by the end of the year. With this plan, action items can be put into the 2022 budget for implementation next year.

The Grow Oliver Coordinator has identified several quick start items that can be implemented this summer with a focus on public art. This includes installing peace/welcoming poles within several existing planters identified in the report attached, as well as painting existing fire hydrants and incorporating selfie signs in the downtown area.

Town Staff note that several of the existing planter beds will face challenges with the installation of peace poles due to existing tree roots and underground electrical wiring. Each location will require approval by Public Works prior to installation. Public works Staff can assist in marking out possible locations but the installation will be done primarily by the volunteers.

The Grow Oliver Coordinator has advised that the Oliver Arts Council has a grant that the Chamber can apply for that will cover supplies and paint. There has also been several businesses that have donated supplies. Any additional expenses will be covered in the Grow Oliver supplies budget.