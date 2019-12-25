RCMP looking for suspect in -Osoyoos beating- December 14th

Update from family members:

My nephew came from Kingston Ontario in April of this year he is 31 years old and started to work at Ag Foods in May. He is assistant produce manager at the Osoyoos store. He walked to the Sage pub after leaving the company Xmas party.

He was refused service and was about to leave when a group at another table invited him over to join and wanted to know if he had any drugs or know where to get some. Kyle said no and left the bar.

Members of that group followed him to corner of Ponderosa & Cottonwood Drive where the assault took place. Kyle thinks there was 3 men. He was hit on the head numerous times with what Kyle thinks was a large wine bottle, kicked in the face and stabbed in shoulder and knee.

Kyle managed to stagger back to the Sage Pub and paramedics were called. He spent 6 days in Penticton General Hospital. He needs dental work and hopefully regains full vision in his right eye.

AG ( Derek and all the staff ) have been very supportive in all this and will be welcoming him back to work when he is ready.

Thanks to everyone for their support.

Ron Bradley

Osoyoos RCMP are now in a position to provide details about a recent serious assault in the South Okanagan

On December 14, 2019 at 11:50 pm,

Osoyoos RCMP responded to a call of a man who was seriously injured on Cottonwood Drive. Through video surveillance we now know the 31 year old victim from Osoyoos was earlier socializing at a pub with three other men and one women. The victim departed the pub before the others who left shortly after. A block away from the pub, the victim and two of the men got into a physical altercation at which time one of the men struck the victim in the head with a wine bottle.

One man has been identified by police as a 22 year old man from Peachland, BC.