John Harold Barriskill

1929 – 2020

“One of the greatest gifts we ever had came from God, we called him Dad”, the family of John Harold Barriskill sadly announces his passing surrounded by his loving family on Thursday September 24 at the age of 91.

John was born September 17, 1929 in Montreal Quebec. He was predeceased by his parents Harold & Jean Barriskill, our loving mom Mildred (Mickie) Barriskill and his grandson Joel Waines.

John will be lovingly missed by his beautiful wife Eva, his son Michael (Judy), his daughter’s Lynda (Wayde), Laurie (Lawrence), Gail (Paul), grandchildren Christopher, Brandon, Erin, Sarah, Morgan, Rochelle, Sondra, Alesha, Hailey, Taylor and Paige, and seventeen amazing great grandchildren. His family is large and beautiful!

After the loss of his father very early in his life, Dad was raised by his Aunty Maude in Belfast, Ireland until returning to Montreal at the age of 16. He attended the Sir George Williams University and then began his lifelong career as a Telecommunications Technician. He met and married Mom in Montreal in 1953. They spent the next years busy raising their young children, Dad became involved with Scout’s Canada and spent years volunteering. He also began his lifelong membership as a Freemason. He moved his family to Calgary, Alberta in 1970. Finally in 1974 they found their forever home here in Oliver BC.

Dad got involved in the community, he was a member of the Southern Gate Lodge #124, over the years he became involved with Job’s Daughters, Oliver Legion, Oliver Elks Club, Oliver Curling Club. He was outgoing, a strong leader, enjoyed socializing and always volunteered his time when asked. He enjoyed traveling, returned to Ireland several times. Visited England, Scotland, toured Canada and several visits to Mexico over the years. Dad spent his winter retirement years in Yuma Arizona.

Dad was a strong family man, our protector and guiding hand. He instilled in all of us how important family is. We were lucky to have him in our lives. We are grateful that Mom and Dad provided a loving home and we lacked for nothing. When we lost Mom, Dad found love again with Eva and they spent over 20 years together.

Donations are gratefully accepted for the Highway to Healing Support Society.

“Say not in grief ‘he is no more’ but in thankfulness that he was. “

Condolences and tributes may be directed to the family by visiting www.nunes-pottinger.com