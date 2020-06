Source: USGS

Osoyoos Lake Water Levels

Lake levels are determined by several factors, including the operation of Zosel Dam in Washington State, the operation of Okanagan Dam in Penticton, stream-flow into Okanagan River between Penticton and Osoyoos, and the flow levels of the Similkameen River, which joins Okanagan River south of the US/Canada border. The BEST gauge for Osoyoos Lake is the US Geological Survey station in Oroville WA.