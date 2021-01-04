Grant pays for signage

Community Foundation Funds Outdoor Signage

This New Year is bringing some new signage for the Oliver & District Museum. The ODHS has been awarded a grant of $2,004.80 by the Community Foundation of the South Okanagan-Similkameen for the purpose of designing and installing weatherproof signage for its outdoor Museum artifacts.

The artifacts, which are located in the fenced portion of the Museum’s Heritage Garden, currently have no outdoor signage. Instead, visitors currently need to ask staff for information about the items, which include mining, agricultural, and irrigation objects from Fairview and Oliver. The artifacts are stored outside both to keep them on permanent display and due to their large size and great weight.

The new interpretive signage will allow visitors to learn about the artifacts even when no staff are on-site, for example, during evenings and holidays. This will help to enhance the Heritage Garden as a free, wheelchair-accessible community space for informal learning and recreation.

The two large weatherproof signs will be printed by Jacoh Signs and are expected to be installed by the end of March 2021.

Source: ODHS – Oliver’s Museum and Archives