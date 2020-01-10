Grant applied for – to establish a compost facility at Campbell Mtn in Penticton

Organic Composting Site Update

The board of the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) has voted in favour of applying for a grant to construct an in-vessel organic food, yard and biosolid waste (waste water treatment sludge) composting facility near Campbell Mountain Landfill.

The RDOS board also supported a staff proposal to submit an application to the Agricultural Land Commission (ALC) for exclusion of lands required for the facility, and to proceed with the land purchase once the land is compliant. “There are several advantages to building a composting facility near Campbell Mountain Landfill,” says RDOS chair Karla Kozakevich.

“The proposed facility will reduce costs, extend the life of the landfill, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions and nuisance odours.” Previous studies estimate a curbside food collection program could potentially divert 26% of the total waste stream.

The primary advantages of the proposed program and location include: 

The cost of composting is less than adding to the landfill. 

Combining biosolid, food and yard waste in the same facility is shown to reduce costs compared to operating multiple sites. 

Diverting food waste furthers RDOS objectives to divert organics entering the landfill. 

Diverting food waste will help extend the life of the landfill and reduce lineups. 

New, locally-available food waste compost will be available for both agricultural and residential use. 

Compost is a valuable soil additive that helps trap moisture and conserve water. 

The construction of the composting facility will establish a strict odour control system and move the process away from neighbouring properties. 

A strict leachate management plan will also be established. 

Purchasing land to construct the composting facility is more cost effective and represents a net savings of well over $1M.

On September 19th, 2019 the RDOS board authorized staff to pursue a compost siting study. A number of recent events have increased the opportunity and urgency to establish a composting facility. Specifically, a new grant program has become available that could fund food waste diversion, and the proposed organics composting facility.