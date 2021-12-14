Graham to serve another 3 year term

FIRE CHIEF APPOINTMENT

Town of Oliver is pleased to announce Council’s re-appointment of Bob Graham to the position of Fire Chief for the Town of Oliver for an additional three year term.

Chief Graham brings three decades of fire experience and a dedication to excellence and service to the community of Oliver to this position. Chief Graham served as Deputy Fire Chief with the Town since 2011 and Chief since 2017.

“Council is pleased to re-appoint Bob Graham as Fire Chief,” Mayor Martin Johansen said. “Chief Graham’s skills and years of experience have greatly benefited Oliver Fire Department and supports the continued delivery of fire protection services in the community.”

As Fire Chief of the Town of Oliver Fire Department, Chief Graham will be leading a department of 36 volunteer members. He will be responsible for the management and administration of the Fire Department, fire suppression, fire prevention operations and programs, and related emergency services.

“I am looking forward to continuing to support the Town of Oliver and its residents as Fire Chief,” he said. “It is an honor to lead an incredible group of fire service professionals within the Oliver Fire Department. Our members will continue to enhance the services that the community deserves.”