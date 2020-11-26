Government is studying your garbage

Waste composition study conducted at Campbell Mountain Landfill

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) is conducting a waste composition study at Campbell Mountain Landfill this week. Working with the Regional District of Central Okanagan (RDCO), the RDOS hired Tetra Tech to conduct the study. Sorters will be sampling residential and commercial waste collected across the region. The sampling will help staff understand the type of waste coming to landfills.

The RDOS, member municipalities and various provincial groups provide recycling programs and the sampling will provide insights into how successful these programs are. Compost sites for food waste are also being considered. “Landfills, compost sites and curbside collection programs cost millions of dollars,” says

RDOS Chair Karla Kozakevich. “Learning which materials can be diverted will help the RDOS design and better manage the landfill and future compost sites.”

The RDCO is conducting a matching study at the Glenmore Landfill in Kelowna. The results will be compared to prior studies done at the landfill to look for potential changes in waste generation due to COVID-19.

The results will also be compared to waste composition studies that have been conducted across BC. A second waste composition study will be conducted this spring to look for seasonal differences. The final report will be finalized June 2021.