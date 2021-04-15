Got your vaccination yet?

“1,190,832 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca-SII COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in B.C., 87,820 of which are second doses.
“We strongly encourage everyone who is now eligible for a vaccine to arrange for your appointment today. This not only protects you, but also provides greater protection to everyone around you.
“Everyone 55 and older is eligible for a vaccine today. The Astra Zeneca vaccine is available for anyone 55 and over through your local pharmacy. People 64 and older and Indigenous peoples 18 and over, as well as individuals who have received a ‘clinically extremely vulnerable’ letter, are being invited to book through the Get Vaccinated program.
“We are pleased to see today’s Health Canada assessment and decision on the AstraZeneca vaccine. We’ve been following this closely, and we await the recommendations from the National Advisory Council on Immunization to determine how to best use this vaccine going forward to further enhance our protection.
“Always using our layers of protection, combined with getting one of the safe and highly effective vaccines as soon as you are eligible, is the best way to stop the spread of COVID-19 in our communities. Let’s continue to do our part so we can all put COVID-19 behind us.”
Denmark has suspeneded all use of this vaccine as has the USA.
In March – More than a dozen countries, mostly in Europe, have suspended the use of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine over fears the shot may have caused some recipients to develop blood clots.
Sweden and Latvia on Tuesday became the latest nations to halt the rollout, following moves by Germany, Italy, France, Spain, Norway, and The Netherlands.
Comments
Larry Schwartzenberger says
Just to start the ball rolling, these figures were offered on CBC News last night:
1 in 250,000 Chance of blood clots with AstraZeneca Vaccine
1 in 1,600 Chance of blood clots when taking the Birth Control pill
1 in 5 Chance of blood clots when hospitalized with COVID-19
Publisher: So Lar why is it not being given to anyone in Canada, or in the USA and most of Europe.
Richard Simmons Jr. says
So how does this affect my lottery chances ?
Larry Schwartzenberger says
To the best of knowledge & according to CTV News, AstraZeneca is being used in Pharmacies in BC for 55-65 age group and was okayed for use by Health Canada yesterday.
Nadine Evans says
The article states clearly that the AstraZeneca vaccine is being offered in Canada, so I don’t understand the publisher’s question.
Publisher: To be honest both of you are NOT willing to flip the coin. You are pre disposed to authority and question nothing !! Yes
Why would most of Europe and the USA not want to use this vaccine or the Johnson and Johnson vaccine – u must think thunk I am a real dumb guy like all the experts and scientists that warn against such a vaccine!
Oh Canada – we march on for you !!!!