Good News – ………….only the good news

Tis the season to be jolly

Oh right on Jack ( da Publisher )

I am trying to put a bit of light into a very dark world

The lord and his mistress, Miss Mother Nature is not cooperating with BRILLIANT sunshine on the white hills we call home.

Ok enough of that carol singing……..

What should ODN do – follow the provincial government dictates when that same government supports the obedient printed media but not my business.

Nope – ODN has to move to covering da news from ALL angles. Even if disturbing to you.

We are in a very interesting time when – the flakes of the righteous and the flakes of the lefteous are arguing – who is right and who is wrong?

Should ODN be an agent of either side or should it ALLOW the debate.

Mainstream media is into Fear, Repetition, Propaganda – from a control point of view

ODN only uses government statistics. Readers may say commenters and those with a letter are wrong. Sorry I do not have resources to be a fact checker but if lady says she is a doctor – I have to respect that education and reference. (In comparison to the quack checkers who discount everything they do not like on here.)

And they never leave. They go on and on and on – because they must prove to themselves they are RIGHT.

ODN says one thing. No one is right…. at the moment.

Stay safe, where a mask, enjoy Christmas with your small bubble.