Gone – much to early

On Wednesday, March 10, 2021, Peter Francis Mitchell of Oliver passed away peacefully at Sunnybank Centre. He was 83 years old.

Peter was born on September 26, 1937 in Kent, England. He attended UBC and worked for BC Electric (now BC Hydro)

After retirement, Peter moved to Oliver and was very involved with the Royal Canadian Legion and Oliver Elks volunteering his time on many projects.

He loved gardening and his dogs. Always ready to lend a helping hand to those around him, he will be sorely missed.

***

Kevin Thomas was born in Oliver BC, the 6th of 7 Thomas kids. He is now reunited with his loving parents Mike and Norma who passed not long ago. He died March 22 at the age of 56.

Kevin loved life, family, friends and sports. There was nothing better than Sundays with his Bears or teaching the fine art of a thorough car wash. Daily dog walks were an adventure with his beloved Abby and anyone with a dog was welcome. Kevin could fill a room with his humor like no other. He combined a sharp wit with his huge heart and made everyone around him better. Whether you were 2 or 92, Kevin would engage in a manner that made you feel important.

Kevin worked in the automotive accessory retail business for his entire career.