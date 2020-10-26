“Gone fishin'”

John Hofman, 59
In 1973, John began his journey pumping gas and fixing tires at a truck stop.
When he was 16 years old he moved to the Okanagan and worked as a mechanic at Texaco for 19 years. On September 1, 1996 John started his own company and is coming up on 20 years as owner/operator and mechanic.
John has been involved with the community for years, as he contributes to charities and donates to the search and rescue. John’s hobbies include outdoor activities such as fishing, camping, quading, and spending time with the grand child.
We wish the best to Stephanie and Big John!
John Blay says
I have always known John as “Honest John” I have never met a more honest Mechanic.
John Kiss says
Big John worked on our 64 Chevelle for close to 40 years. Honest, nice person. Good luck John from John and Anne Kiss