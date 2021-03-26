Goin’ to the big town – how about comfort?

To meet increasing demand, two routes servicing Osoyoos and Penticton will soon see larger buses that will help improve reliability and efficiency in the South Okanagan-Similkameen Transit System.

In the coming days, medium-duty buses with an increased capacity to carry passengers will replace smaller light-duty buses that currently run on route 40 – Osoyoos/Penticton and route 41 Osoyoos local.

These larger buses will also support the current enhanced safety requirement for customers to maintain physical distancing on buses where possible. We also remind customers of our current face covering policy on buses and at bus shelters, and thank everyone for their ongoing support of this important mandate.

The schedules and bus stop locations for service along these two routes will not be impacted by this change.