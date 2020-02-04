Gifts given by Sage Valley Voices

Sage Valley Voices Community Choir, along with President, Lois Bzdel, presented cheques to representatives of the OliverUnited Church and the Sumac Ladies Auxillary respectively.

Proceeds from their 2019 Christmas Concer were in support of the local Community Outreach programs and Soup Kitchen.

Sage Valley Voices Choir would like to express our thanks to the Oliver Elementary School Choir for their performance and the communities of Oliver and Osoyoos for their continued support of our concerts.

We look forward to see everyone at our 2020 Spring Concert under the direction of Lori Martine.

The Concert entitled TV IN TECHNICOLOUR, April 25th at 7pm and April 26th at 2:30pm at the Oliver United Church.

Tickets at the door $12.00, children under 12 admission is free.