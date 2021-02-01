Gift to help fund reliable transport for search dog

LOCAL COUPLE AIDS SEARCH & RESCUE

Oliver/ Osoyoos Search and Rescue (OOSAR) have had a good start to 2021 by being $2000 richer, thanks to the generosity of a local couple. Ernie and Kathie Westphal of Osoyoos, felt the desire to contribute to something meaningful in the community and search and rescue fit the bill.

“We know that search and rescue is made up of volunteers and funds are always needed for equipment to help others,” Kathie said. “We read about OOSAR in the media and thought this would be a good place to make a donation,” she added.

The Westphal’s are keen on being a part of community giving and believe that it is important to help local groups that can benefit the community at large. “I figure it is better to give from a warm hand instead of a cold one,” Ernie quipped.

OOSAR spokesperson Brenda Arychuk said “we are most grateful for this very thoughtful donation from the Westphal’s. It will go into a fund for a key item that we really need.”

“This year, we are saving for an updated version of our suburban that is over 25 years old. We need a reliable vehicle that is also better suited to safely transport our search dog when tasked by the RCMP,” added Arychuk.

Oliver/ Osoyoos Search and Rescue consists of 30 volunteers who are on call 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Members are professionals who provide their time, their own gear and their dedication and expertise at no cost to the community, and to the subjects they rescue.